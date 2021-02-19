Woman threatens to shoot hubby’s ‘lover’

By Zvikomborero Parafini

A Warren Park woman found herself in the dock yesterday after she reportedly pointed a gun and threatened to shoot her husband’s suspected lover at a bar in Warren Park 1.

The suspect Edinah Mupedziswa, was not asked to plead when she appeared before Harare magistrate Isheanesu Matova.

The complainant in the matter is Georgina Chanakira.

The court heard that on February 12, at around 2pm, Chanakira was at her workplace, in the bar where she was doing stock take with her employer Mike Mashonganyika, Netsai Shonhiwa the accountant and Rutendo Mushangiu who is also a cashier as Chanakira.

The State alleges that whilst in the bottle store, Shonhiwa introduced Mupedziswa to the staff as her sister and when she was introduced to Chanakira, she interjected and said she knew her as her husband’s girlfriend.

Chanakira denied having an affair with the man in question even after being shown pictures and that infuriated Mupedziswa who went out of the bar and came back holding an unidentified pistol and pointed it at Chanakira threatening to shoot her.

Mupedziswa was restrained by her sister and was disarmed.

The court heard that no recoveries were made but it was found that the gun was not registered.

Shambadzeni Fungura appeared for the State. H-Metro