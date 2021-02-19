Holy Ten postpones appetite release

By Edwin Nhukarume

Holy Ten’s manager Edwards Nyamutsika says they have postponed the release of their single – Appetite – in honour of the late Soul Jah Love.

Chibaba, as the chanter was fondly known, died on Tuesday night aged 31.

And being a torch-bearer to most youthful musicians, Holy Ten’s camp has decided to shelve the release of their two singles off his forthcoming album to mourn the legend.

In an interview, Nyamutsika said Jah Love deserves to be respected.

“We found it inappropriate with the youth music fraternity mourning Jah Love.

“We are releasing one this month then the other next month and the upcoming track is called Appetite,” said Nyamutsika.

“Sauro was the greatest to ever do it in Zim Dancehall so we couldn’t have released on the Eve of his passing.

“Also we couldn’t release a statement on the push of the release dates because it just doesn’t sound right. Feels like you are pushing your album in such a time of grief,” he added.

Holy Ten also wrote on his social media platform mourning Jah Love as he postponed his singles release.

“Today we are going to play the music that’s already been seeded.

“We are going to play Soul Jah Love, tichamuperekedza, achafamba zvakanaka.

“And when this cloud has passed, we will carry on the work he so dearly believed in. #RIPSAURO. Holy,” posted Holy Ten on social media.

Gateway Stream Music has also postponed the online show of Andy Muridzo and Sulumani Chimbetu dubbed The Fast Lane which was set to be live today.

Gateway Stream Music has issued a statement that it will honour Jah Love instead and will today host a one hour Soul Jah Love medley with his greatest hits. H-Metro