Muchichwa equates Bosso to South Africa ’s Big Three

By Robson Muchichwa

Former Zimbabwe international, Robson Muchichwa, says Highlanders are an African football giant at the same level as Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

The ex-Kaizer Chiefs star, one of the best left-backs to come out of this country, has been based in South Africa for decades now.

His first-born son, Humphrey, is following in his footsteps, playing as a left-back, at Bosso.

The Herald is celebrating the “Bosso Week,’’ as part of this iconic football club’s 95th birthday anniversary. Highlanders have tens of thousands of fans based in South Africa, and other parts of the world, and are considered the second biggest football club in the country.

Muchichwa says his son was at the right club, which he says was as big as any of the Supa Diski Big Three, where the pressure to do well is relentless.

“You can’t be there at Highlanders if you are not ready,’’ he told KickOff.com.

“He is ready, I mean, Highlanders is on the level of Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns.

“Maybe, he would also love to play for the likes of Chiefs and Pirates because he has already set that trend, he is playing for one of the big teams in Africa in Highlanders.

“For me, my friend, I’m glad he started at the right place, remember everything starts at home.

“So, it’s a good move.

“I think this is his third season, if I’m not mistaken. You know, when you are playing for one of the biggest clubs in Africa, it’s an honour you know.

“For me, I’m happy for that, it’s a good step for me.

“He is my first-born, he was born back in Zimbabwe.’’

Muchichwa said his son was making steady progress, at the right club, and the time will come when he will have to move.

“He is a left-back, he is left-footed, he’s got everything you see in me,’’ he said.

“He is very strong, very skilful, he can go forward, he can come back . . . everything I used to do my friend.

“I’ve watched this boy play and he is a good player. But, obviously, you can’t compare him to Robson Muchichwa “The Great.”

“Maybe, as time goes on but, for now, maybe, if he can just find the right team here in South Africa, but he’s coming good.”

Muchichwa was asked how he would feel if his son ended up at Orlando Pirates, especially given his background, as a Chiefs legend.

The Buccaneers and Bosso share a lot in common.

“I don’t have a problem with that. If an opportunity comes, at a team like Orlando Pirates, who will say no?

“Each and every parent will never say no, it’s one of the biggest clubs in Africa.

“No one doesn’t want to play for Pirates in Africa, so, if he says, no it would be a big shock for me.

“So, for me, it’s a yes, at the end of the day, he has to put food on the table. If Chiefs are not going to look for him, let it be.

“It’s a job at the end of the day, you need to feed your family.’’

Muchichwa said he would let his son make a choice.

Meanwhile, Khama Billiat, has sprung several surprises in his star-studded Dream Team after partnered himself with a Ballon d’Or winner up-front. Billiat (30) has developed into one of the leading names in African football, over the past decade, since his arrival from Zimbwean outfit CAPS United when he joined Ajax Cape Town.

His famed partnership with Leonardo Castro and Keagan Dolly, dubbed the “CBD,” saw Masadawana dominate the domestic scene.

The introduction of Percy Tau, into their attack, helped them conquer the CAF Champions League. Speaking to Kaizer Chiefs official YouTube channel, Billiat listed Lionel Messi, on the left-wing and snubbed five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo — who’s iconic celebration he often produces when scoring.

But he did, however, include one of the greatest talents of all-time when selecting the chief creator, Ronaldinho, who’d play just off him, as he selected himself as the lone-striker.

KHAMA BILLIAT’S Dream Team XI

Goalkeeper : Victor Valdes

Right wing-back : Dani Alves

Left wing-back : Marcelo

Centre-back : Thiago Silva

Centre-back: Fabio Cannavaro

Central midfielder: Kevin De Bruyne

Central midfielder: Deco

Right-wing: Neymar

Left-wing: Lionel Messi

Central attacking midfielder: Ronaldinho Gaucho

Striker: Khama Billiat — The Herald/KickOff.com