Mliswa ex-girlfriend “being held hostage at the airport by CIO agents”

Susan Mutami, the estranged girlfriend who claims to be bearing twins for Norton MP Temba Mliswa has tweeted that she is being held hostage by CIO agents at the Robert Mugabe International airport in Harare who are preventing her from boarding a flight to Dubai.

Mutami who is based in Australia, tagged the Australian Embassy, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the United Nations telling them she is being held “without no charge or anything.”

One Twitter user responded: “Respectfully, you claimed to have information on White City bombing, that’s not a light accusation. @Mathuthu came to your DM to warn & advice you about where your little spat was headed and you insulted him for it in public, that was good advice. Now the bigs won’t let you go.”

