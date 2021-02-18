Gabriel Nyoni in pain

By Innocent Kurira

Former Highlanders and Caps United winger Gabriel Nyoni has asked for divine intervention as he goes through what could be the most difficult period of his career.

On Tuesday, the speedy winger suffered a broken foot when his team played Richards Bay in a GladAfrica Championship match played at Umhlathuze Sports Complex Grounds in Richards Bay.

Nyoni told the Sunday News before going into surgery on Wednesday morning that he is also battling the Covid-19 virus.

“Having surgery today at 3pm, broken and fractured foot and have Covid-19,” Nyoni said.

In the late hours of Wednesday, Nyoni tweeted that surgery had been successful.

“Surgery done. Surgery successful. Am up. Thank you for showing me that humanity and humility still exist,” Nyoni tweeted.

Despite the surgery being successful, Nyoni later tweeted that he was in excruciating pain.

“The pain is unbearable. Pray for me,” he said.

Nyoni joined Cape Umoya in September last year from Maritzburg United. The Chronicle