Zimbabwe receives 200,000 doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Zimbabwe finally received the first consignment of 200 000 Covid-19 Sinopharm vaccines to fight the deadly coronavirus disease, thanks to the People’s Republic of China.

On Monday morning, Vice President and health minister Constantino Chiwenga and Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Guo Shaochun received the doses that arrived aboard an Air Zimbabwe jet at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

Addressing journalists at the airport, Chiwenga said the country would continue with the roll out plan programme until it reaches the 60% population targeted.

“You have seen how Zimbabweans have suffered from this pandemic. We therefore receive the donation as a dream of hope as a nation and finally, we believe we may be on the verge of returning to normalcy. We are aiming to achieve this,” said Chiwenga.

“You are all aware we had to implement the lockdown to curb the virus. In times of need, China has been swift to donate to Zimbabwe. We will continue with the roll out plan programme until we reach the 60% population targeted. ”

The country’s health care frontliners, ports of entry employees, school teachers are among the first groups of citizens set to receive the jabs.

Meanwhile President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday extended the national lockdown by a further two weeks, ordering schools to remain closed and announcing new curfew hours from 8pm to 5:30 am while operating hours for businesses have been extended to 5pm.

As of Monday, Zimbabwe recorded a total of 35,240 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 31,113 recoveries and 1402. Nehanda Radio