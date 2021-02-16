Ndux Malax, dead and forgotten

By Bongani Ndlovu

This perhaps fits the story of Nduna “Ndux” Malax. Many might not even know that February 8 was the day the rhumba artiste Ndux Malax breathed his last.

This year that day passed like any other. There was no acknowledgement that it has been 25 years since the death of one of Zimbabwe’s music legends.

Ndux Malax who was behind the Unity and Bafundiseni hits, died after a long illness at the age of 42. This year, the artiste could have turned 68. The story of Ndux Malax is like that of his father, Sihlola, who died years before he could see his son grow as a musician. Years later, Ndux Jnr is in the same predicament as his father died 25 years ago before he joined the music industry.

Ndux Malax’s mother, Agnes Ncube (Gogo maMnkandla) is still alive and at the age of 100, she still remembers vividly how he grew up and how his father nurtured his interest in music. “He was just like any other child but what was surprising about him was that he loved playing the guitar from a young age.

He made his own guitar and started playing for people around the area. He would herd cattle and also play his guitar,” said Gogo maMnkandla from her rural home in Sigangatsha, koMalaba.

Ndux Malax came from a family of musicians as his father Sihlola and uncles had a band.

"His father was the one who played the guitar and the other band members were his brothers Mbukutshe and Pamani. Ndux father would call Ndux to try his hand on the guitar and later he made one for himself," said Gogo.