Former SA Schools captain Muzi Manyike found dead

Former SA Schools captain Muzilikazi Manyike who has been missing since late last year, has ended in tragedy after his body was identified by family at Ga-Rankuwa police station.

20-year-old Manyike disappeared last year, which resulted in his ommission from the Lions successful Under-21 campaign.

According to Sport24, a family spokesperson confirmed Manyike’s body had been identified, but that the cause of death was still not known at this stage.

Manyike, who was set to join the national sevens academy in January, was reportedly found on the R101 near Hammanskraal on 20 November, two days after he was last seen on CCTV footage in Pretoria North.

“The family is working with the South African Police Service to establish the circumstances surrounding his death. We would like to express our sincerest gratitude to the South African society as a whole.

Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli said: “On behalf of myself, our chairman, Mr Altmann Allers and everyone in Lions Rugby, I want to send out deepest sympathies to the Manyike family. We honestly cannot believe it and it’s hard to find words right now.”

The pride mourns the loss of ex-Lions player Manyike The Lions family is absolutely devastated today to hear of the passing of one of our former Lions players, Muzi Manyike. pic.twitter.com/Wb4VhVAd1Z — Xerox Lions (@LionsRugbyCo) February 16, 2021

The former Jeppe Boys High Head Boy has played age group rugby for the Lions at every level and was in line to play for the Baby Boks in 2020. IOL Sport