Sindile Ncube: “More people need to be on that sanctions list”

By Sindile Ncube | Opinion |

Last week the UK government added four more Zanu “satanists” on the targeted sanctions list. We thank the British government for this move. However, I have to say it was disappointing to see that Nick Mangwana was not on the list.

Everyone knows that guy is the mouthpiece or rather anus out of which Zanu PF spews it’s faeces. He is Zanu’s chief propaganda agent, a man that defends Zanu so much and so consistently that he probably wears Zanu branded underwear.

When the military shot dead people after the 2018 election, Nick was denying it. He defends the indefensible. He should be on the sanctions list and the British government should also revoke his British citizenship.

And to be honest, everyone who has money and a position of influence because of Zanu PF needs to be on the sanctions list. Anyone who supports and defends the killing and abduction of innocent men and women should be put on the sanctions list.

Like I have been saying for a long time we need to compile a list of these people and send the intel to the West. These Zanu people enjoy depriving Zimbabweans of basic human rights, it’s time they experience what we feel, it’s time they lose the right to swan in and out of the West where they spend the money they steal from us, starting with Mnangagwa.