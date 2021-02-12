Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

HealthInternationalNews

Biden says US has acquired 200 mn more Covid vaccine doses

14,395

US President Joe Biden said Thursday the government had signed deals to acquire 200 million more Covid-19 vaccine doses.

US President Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden

“Just this afternoon, we signed … final contracts for 100 million more Moderna and 100 million more Pfizer vaccines,” he said after touring the National Institutes of Health near Washington.

“We’re now on track to have enough supply for 300 million Americans by the end of July,” he added.

The administration announced it was seeking these deals last month, which increase the US vaccine supply by 50 percent.

Related Articles

Squeezed by sanctions, pandemic, Cuba finally opens up…

9,272

Church leaders endorse vaccine programme

29,450

South Africa suspends rollout of Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid…

16,508

Biden says ‘erratic’ Trump should not receive…

8,188

The US immunizations campaign got off to a shaky start in December but has since improved: 44.8 million shots have now reached arms, and at least 33.7 million people have received one or more doses, roughly 10 percent of the population.

Thousands of pharmacies were taking appointments Thursday to begin administering shots the next day, while the federal government has also used emergency legislation to ramp up vaccine production, opened mass vaccine sites in stadiums, and has begun a separate program to reach underserved communities. AFP

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments