Chiefs enlist brand ambassadors

By Fungai Muderere

Bulawayo Chiefs have enlisted the services of two United Kingdom/based brand ambassadors in a drive to enhance the club’s brand around the world.

Their UK region ambassadorship programme being spearheaded by club patron Kevin Ngwenya has seen the Ninjas roping in Harry Robison and Adam Dickinson as brand ambassadors.

“It is a drive bent towards enhancing our vision of pushing our brand across the globe. It is our hope that the current brand ambassadors will use their skills, influence, connections and love for the brand to help us grow. We are delighted to be working with these young and enthusiastic ambassadors (Adam and Harry) and we look forward to having more brand ambassadors,” said Bulawayo Chiefs media officer Thulani ‘Javas’ Sibanda.

Chiefs’ business approach to the game has continued to win them many hearts and Dickinson declared that he will direct his indefatigably efforts to raise the Ninjas’ profile.

“I’m a lifetime football fan and being part of a top tier club is a dream I never thought I would reach. I can’t wait to take another step into the Ninja family and raise the profile of the club,” Dickinson said.

In August last year, Chiefs entered into a partnership with Boom City Advertising to market their recently opened online shop.

The Ninjas are the only local football outfit to have a verified Twitter account with over 32 000 followers on the platform.

“The grand idea has always been to harness every available publicity option and the bin advertising has worked so well in accomplishing more than one objective, which is to direct people to the shop, keep the city clean and also market the brand,”Sibanda said.

“A good publicity and marketing opportunity knows no cost. We are happy with Boom City.”

The Chiefs’ shop opened at the end of June last year with orders being made physically and online. Hundreds of orders have been processed since the shop was established.

Deliveries are made to all parts of the country by courier at little extra cost to the customer. The Chronicle.