COVID-19: Free tests at Bindura Hospital

By Fungai Lupande

Covid-19 tests at Bindura Provincial Hospital are free of charge and any one who is forced to pay must report to the police, medical superintendent Dr Budirirayi Gwagwa has said.

Mutare City Council Health Department and the Ministry of Health and Child Care staffers busy at work screening and testing residents for Covid-19 at Sakubva Beit Hall on Wednesday. —Picture: Tinai Nyadzayo.
He said people must report to the police any hospital personnel who charge a fee or administration fee for COVID19 related issues.

Since January the hospital has put in place a multi-disciplinary team offering different services for COVID19 cases.









Dr Gwagwa said the hospital is on top of the COVID19 situation and some patients are attended to at their district offices.

“We are on top of the situation and things have changed since December last year. We don’t charge for COVID19 testing and anyone asked to pay money must report to the police,” said Dr Gwagwa.

The hospital is still facing water challenges and they have submitted funding correspondence for the construction of a dedicated water line from the water treatment plant.

“We sank five boreholes but they have low water yield and we experience water shortages especially in the dry seasons,” he said.“

“Bindura Municipality has agreed to dedicate a 24 hour waterline from its reservoirs. We have submitted funding correspondence.The District Development Fund (DDF) assists us from time to time with potable water.” The Herald

Comments