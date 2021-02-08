Liberation heroine Singo buried

By Thupeyo Muleya

Zanu PF proportional representation legislator for Beitbridge, Lisa Singo (47), who died last week and was declared a liberation heroine was buried at the Beitbridge District Heroes’ Acre yesterday.

Mourners led by Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs Abednico Ncube braved the heavy rains that started pounding the area as soon as the parliamentarian’s remains arrived for burial.

It only stopped raining at the end of funeral proceeding, with Beitbridge Senator Tambudzani Mohadi saying the rains were synonymous with the burial of royals, since Singo was a princess.

Singo joined politics at a tender age as a member of the Zapu youth league and was elected into the House of Assembly through the quota system in 2018.

Tragedy struck on Thursday morning when she collapsed at her home after complaining of high blood pressure and was rushed to a private clinic for medical attention where she succumbed to the illness.

In his eulogy speech, Minister Ncube said Singo was not a novice in politics and that Zimbabwe had lost an energetic, humble and sober politician.

“She joined Zanu PF soon after completing ‘O’ level studies and was registered under the Lufuno cell group,” he said.

“She was later elected into the Batanai branch where she grew politically and was elected to district level where she served as secretary for lands and resettlement for five years.

“At the time of her death, she was a Member of Parliament under the Proportional Representation (PR) and serving as the secretary for Labour and Production in the Beitbridge District Coordinating committee (DCC).”

Ncube urged mourners to emulate the life of Singo, who lived a humble life and was dedicated to serving others.

Zanu PF Matabeleland South provincial chairman, Rabelani Choeni, said the party lost a hard working and young politician who had the great potential to rise in the national political field.

Family spokesperson, Mr Joseph Singo said: “This is a sad loss to us as a family. We held her in high regard as someone who was very dependable and would always remain sober whenever issues arose. To us she had great potential as a young and energetic politician.”

Beitbridge East legislator, Albert Nguluvhe, said the community had lost a sister and mother figure who was passionate about the girl child, women and the youth’s rights.

Among the mourners, were chairperson of the Transport and Infrastructure parliamentary portfolio committee, Oscar Gorerino (MP Shamva North), Uzumba MP Tichaona Karumazondo, chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio committee on Higher and Tertiary Education, Ms Lindiwe Maphosa, Gwanda senator Alm Mkhwebu and Beitbridge West legislator Ruth Maboyi. The Herald