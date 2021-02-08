Bitter-sweet for Knox Mutizwa

Zimbabwe international forward, Knox Mutizwa, was named man-of-the-match but his Golden Arrows conceded a last-gasp goal, and then lost on penalties, in a Round 32 Nedbank Cup match here on Saturday.

Mutizwa created the goal, which appeared to have won the game for Golden Arrows, until the last minute of play.

AmaZulu found a way to stage their third consecutive come-from-behind victory thanks, tying the score 1-1 with the last kick of the match, and winning the lottery 5-4 at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.

Zimbabwe international defender, Danny Phiri, was the fall guy in the shoot-out, his effort crashing against the crossbar, in what was the only missed opportunity from the spot.

The visitors started the encounter at a high tempo, creating a series of chances in the opening ten minutes.

Sibusiso Mabiliso had the first chance of note in the 3rd minute as he failed to hit the target from a corner, while team-mate Xola Mlambo fired wide of the far post after being teed up by a well-weighted through ball.

However, it was Arrows who claimed the lead in the 13th minute as Michael Gumede put the ball in the back of the net following a sustained period of pressure on AmaZulu’s defence.

They almost doubled their lead just a few minutes later but midfielder Ntsako Makhubela failed to find the mark after the AmaZulu defence gave the ball away cheaply.

AmaZulu again threatened to level matters on the half-hour mark but failed to convert as goalkeeper Sifiso Mlungwana got down well to his left to keep out Mongi Ntuli’s goalbound effort.

Mlungwana was called into action with increasing frequency as the half wore on, punching clear from a Siphelele Magubane free-kick before snapping up an attempted cross into the danger area from a later set-piece situation.

And there was one last chance as the half drew to a close, Arrows’ Pule Mmodi seeing his shot from a tight angle saved by Siya Mbatha in the AmaZulu goal.

The second half proved to be a bit of a frantic affair as AmaZulu piled forward at every opportunity in the hopes of drawing level, with Arrows allowing their opponents time on the ball in a bid to hit them on the counter.

And it nearly worked out for Abafana Bes’thende as a narrow victory looked to be on the cards after they managed to survive a second-half onslaught. — news24.com