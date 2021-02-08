Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Armed female gangster arrested

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has arrested six suspected armed robbers, including a woman for committing a spate of crimes in Chiweshe while armed with a machete and a pistol.

Suspected machete gang members form a human chain while being led into a holding cell at Mazowe Police Camp. On the right are machetes that were recovered at Jumbo Mine. — Pictures: Innocent Makawa
The Six were arrested in Bulawayo in connection with several cases under investigation.

CID spokesperson Detective Inspector Portia Chinho confirmed the arrests.

The suspects are Life Hahlani of Newton West, Bulawayo; Mqondisi Akim Sibanda of Nketa 9, Bulawayo; Adonia Mashonga of Mpopoma, Bulawayo; Vusumuzi Reynolds Dube of Nketa 9, Bulawayo and Joice Loswita Ndarova of Kuwadzana in Harare.

“They were arrested in Bulawayo for armed robbery which they committed in Chiweshe area,” said Det Insp Chinho.

“Upon their arrest they were linked to several other cases which occurred around the country.”

It is alleged that the suspects then ordered the complainant to surrender US$25 000. When he refused, they assaulted and struck him with a machete.

The complainant succumbed to pressure and surrendered a safe containing US$89 000. They took three cell phones and car keys of a Honda Fit and drove off. Investigations led to the arrest of the accused and recovery of some of the stolen property.

“Further investigations led to the arrest of Joice Loswita Ndarova in Kuwadzana as well of the arrest of her splinter gang she operated with in Harare,” said Det Insp Chinho.

Det Insp Chinho said Ndarova and her other accomplices who are Tinashe Masodza Nyereyemhuka (20), Atipaishe Sibanda (21), Justin Dodzo, Pasirose Chihungwa and another one only identified as Tafadzwa are also facing another two counts of armed robbery cases. The Herald

