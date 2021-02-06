Loga sweats over Billiat, Musona

By Innocent Kurira

With slightly over a month before the Warriors continue their quest for a berth in the Africa Cup of Nations, head coach Zdravko Logarusic will be sweating over the availability of key players Khama Billiat and skipper Knowledge Musona.

The forwards are racing against time for fitness ahead of these decisive qualifiers next month following injuries they picked up last month.

Musona is recovering from a knee injury, while Billiat cracked his leg bone and has returned to the gym for some light exercise.

Musona who was initially expected to have started light training by now, remains in the treatment room.

The Warriors’ captain updated his followers about his injury on Twitter, saying he hopes to be back on the pitch soon.

After initially being expected to be out for two weeks, South African Premier Soccer League side Kaizer Chiefs on Thursday Billiat issued a progress report, saying Billiat was now out of the boot.

Loga, who is already under fire following the dismal performance of his team at the Chan in Cameroon, will be hoping the duo in time for the Warriors’ next fixture against an unpredictable Botswana outfit. In the event the duo is unavailable, man of the moment Tino Kadawere will have to carry all the weight of expectations on his shoulders.

The in-form Warriors’ striker will be hoping he can replicate his club form with the national team. He has scored nine goals in 22 matches for his club Lyon in France, but has yet to really fire for the national team.

Golden Arrows striker Knox Mutizwa has rediscovered his form in the DStv Premier Soccer League in South Africa and will be fancying his chances of spearheading the Warriors’ attack after missing out in the back-to-back encounters against Algeria last year.

In defence, Teenage Hadebe and Alec Mudimu were named in the team of the week in Turkey where they play, which should be good news for Loga.

Hadebe was named in the Turkish Super League best XI after featuring for Yeni Malatyaspor in their goalless draw against Faith Karagumruk.

Mudimu, who recently moved to the Turkish second tier side Ankaraspor, was also named in the team of the week for the first time following his side’s 1-0 win over midtable club Keciorengucu.

The Warriors will be away to Botswana on March 22 for the second leg of their qualifier. The two sides deadlocked 0-0 in the first-leg in Harare.

Botswana stunned Zambia 1-0 and the Warriors will have to be at their best when they visit their neighbours.

The Warriors wrap up their qualifiers with a home encounter against Zambia, hoping to complete a double over their trans-Zambezi rivals following a 2-1 upset registered in Lusaka in the first-leg last year. The Chronicle