Kamhuka on the move

Former Dynamos defender, Victor Kamhuka, has signed for a new club in Malaysia.

The 30-year-old was unveiled by Malaysian Premier League side, Royal Malaysian Police Football Club, at the signing ceremony on Thursday afternoon.

His manager, Trust Nyambiya, said Kamhuka signed a two-year contract following a brief flirtation in Myanmar where he played for Ayeyawady United.

He has previously represented Zimbabwe at the Under-20 and Under 23 level. Kamhuka got a late Warriors call-up during the back-to-back AFCON qualifiers against Algeria last November. The Herald