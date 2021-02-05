Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

SportsNews

Kamhuka on the move

10,942

Former Dynamos defender, Victor Kamhuka, has signed for a new club in Malaysia.

Former Dynamos defender, Victor Kamhuka, has signed for a new club in Malaysia called Royal Malaysian Police Football Club
Former Dynamos defender, Victor Kamhuka, has signed for a new club in Malaysia called Royal Malaysian Police Football Club

The 30-year-old was unveiled by Malaysian Premier League side, Royal Malaysian Police Football Club, at the signing ceremony on Thursday afternoon.

His manager, Trust Nyambiya, said Kamhuka signed a two-year contract following a brief flirtation in Myanmar where he played for Ayeyawady United.

He has previously represented Zimbabwe at the Under-20 and Under 23 level. Kamhuka got a late Warriors call-up during the back-to-back AFCON qualifiers against Algeria last November. The Herald

Related Articles

Malaysian ex-PM Mahathir says Muslims ‘have right to…

16,243

Malaysia’s Anwar to meet king as he seeks to topple…

15,871

Briton jailed for stabbing husband to death in Malaysia

16,316

US sanctions world’s top surgical glove maker over…

9,428
Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments