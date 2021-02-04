Zanu PF MP Lissa Singo dies

ZANU- PF’s Proportional Representation Member of Parliament Lissa Singo has died.

She was 47.

Beitbridge Senator Tambudzani Mohadi confirmed the death of the legislator, saying she succumbed to diabetes this morning soon after she was rushed to a local clinic.

“She collapsed this morning at around 11am after having complained of high blood sugar levels since she was diabetic. She died soon after she was admitted at a private local clinic and we are all shocked” she said.

Singo began politics at the age of 13 years as a Zanu- PF youth and has been active in politics since then.

She was elected into the National Assembly by proportional representation during the 2018 harmonised elections,

She is survived by two children. The Chronicle