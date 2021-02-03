DeMbare beef-up their squad with five new signings

By Eddie Chikamhi

Harare giants Dynamos have added five new players to their arsenal despite the uncertainty surrounding the return of domestic football this year.

The Glamour Boys marketing and communications manager Yvonne Mangunda confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that they have concluded deals with Trevor Mavhunga, Frank Makarati, Tinashe Makanda, Newman Sianchali and Prince Edward High School prodigy, Luke Musukiri.

“Dynamos Football Club would like to announce the signing of five players. The players are Trevor Mavhunga, Frank Makarati, Tinashe Makanda, Newman Sianchali and Luke Musukiri.

“Mavhunga played for Shabanie Mine, DSTV, Starbill, Kariba Waves and most recently Triangle. Makanda was with Highlanders, having previously played for Bantu Rovers, Zim Leopards, How Mine and South African side Stellenbosch FC.

“Joining from Ngezi Platinum is Makarati, who had a stint in Swaziland with Manzini Wanderers. He has also played for How Mine and Border Strikers.

“Sianchali was previously with CAPS United, Highlanders, Bulawayo City, Bantu Rovers and Hwange. Musukiri signed from Prince Edward Academy where he has been since 2015. We are excited and looking forward to the contribution of the five players to the club,” said Mangunda. The Herald.