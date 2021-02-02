Nakamba stays at Aston Villa despite late interest from Newcastle United and Crystal Palace

Zimbabwe international midfielder, Marvelous Nakamba, remained at English Premiership club Aston Villa yesterday despite late interest from Newcastle United and Crystal Palace.

The English Premiership transfer window closed when the clock struck midnight yesterday and there were reports Nakamba could be one of the deals of the January transfer window on loan to either the Magpies of Palace.

But, sources said it was likely Nakamba would stay at Villa despite not enjoying a lot of action right now.

He has been pushed onto the bench by the excellent form of Brazilian midfielder, Douglas Luiz, who is the enforcer in the Villa side.

In the last match against Southampton at the weekend, Nakamba was only thrown into the fray for just one minute.

However, Villa do not have a back-up, in the event Luiz is injured, or should the Brazilian leave at the end of the season.

Nakamba also appears to have struck a very good personal relationship with his manager, Dean Smith, who believes he is an important member of his squad.

Villa have added only one new face to Smith’s squad in this transfer, with the arrival of midfielder Morgan Sanson in a £14million deal from Marseille.

Smith outlined Villa’s stance going into deadline day ahead of Saturday’s win at Southampton.

“I said before the January window we wouldn’t be doing very much, unless there was good value out there and we’ve found a really good value offer with Morgan Sanson,” he said.

“I don’t know what the positions are with other clubs but I know we are in a really healthy positions.”

Last night, Frederic Guilbert became the latest player to leave Villa this month, joining Strasbourg on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Former Aston Villa player Mark Bosnich said he was not expecting any late business from his old side yesterday.

Villa have moved four others with Lovre Kalinic (Hadjuk Split), Henri Lansbury (Bristol City), Conor Hourihane (Swansea City) and Frederic Guilbert (Strasbourg) all leaving the club last month.

Villa were thought to be in the market for a striker despite spending £28 million on Ollie Watkins from Brentford in the summer.

Smith only has Keinan Davis as back-up for Watkins because Wesley Moraes is still recovering from a serious knee injury suffered over a year ago.

Davis will be staying at the club despite links with Stoke City, Swansea, Preston North End, Derby County and Bristol City.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Bosnich has said he does not envisage any more movement at Villa Park.

“I do not expect anything more from Villa,” he said.

Bosnich then went on to praise the arrival of Sanson, who moved to Villa last week and was in a matchday squad for the first time at Southampton on Saturday night. Bosnich also lavished praise on Smith’s work and the impressive first half of the season Villa have had.

“He’s a fantastic signing,” Bosnich said of Sanson. “Anyone that has seen Marseille play in the last season or so will realise what a good player he is.

“It really does show their ambition and I think it was so important that Jack Grealish was kept on.

“I think it really showed the intentions of the club.

“Obviously staying up by a whisker last season after the restart, coupled with the fact Grealish has stayed.

“They have been fantastic this season, there is no doubt about that.

“Emiliano Martinez has been a fantastic signing, Watkins, Grealish — hopefully for Villa’s sake they can push on now.

“They have games-in-hand — it’s always better to have points — but they can really challenge for the top four.”

“The top four is another point and place in the table where I think there could be a few surprises this season. — Sports Reporter/Birmingham Live.