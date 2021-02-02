CCZ’s Rosemary Siyachitema dies from suspected Covid-19 complications

The death of executive director of the Consumer Council of Zimbabwe (CCZ) Ms Rosemary Siyachitema yesterday from suspected Covid-19 complications has been described as a loss to consumers who will miss her dedication towards vulnerable groups.

Ms Siyachitema served on numerous boards locally and internationally among them Zimpapers, Zimbabwe Women’s Resource Centre Network, National Pricing and Income Commission, Buy Zimbabwe Board, Anti-Money Laundering Advisory Committee, Food Standards Advisory Council, Consumers International, World Urban Network, Young Men’s Christian Association, Marketers Association Zimbabwe Superbrands Adjudicator and Non State Actors Forum.

She was at the helm of CCZ since 2004.

Marketing expert, Mr George Manyaya, said the loss of Ms Siyachitema was a great disadvantage to consumer activism.

“The industry and nation at large have lost a pillar in consumer protection issues,” he said.

“She had consumers at heart and was a joy to work with. I admired her tenacity and fortitude and her work ethic was unparalleled.

“Her unflagging drive saw the accenting of the Consumer Protection Act, which was enacted in December 2019. She was appointed into the board of the Consumer International, a group of consumer organisations from around the globe working together with representatives from business, civil society and governments, providing a holistic view of the digital world, its possibilities and pitfalls.”

Ms Siyachitema held a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Administration and a Post Graduate Diploma in Development Economics from the University of Swansea in the United Kingdom. The Herald.