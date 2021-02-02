66 Chinhoyi hospital staff test Covid positive

By Conrad Mupesa

At least 66 staff, including nurses and doctors, at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital have tested positive for Covid-19, but the hospital is still fully operational and has now opened a new isolation centre, although it would like more personal protective equipment.

Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital is Mashonaland West’s referral health institution servicing the province’s Zvimba, Makonde, Hurungwe and Kariba districts.

Hospital superintendent Dr Collet Mawire was upbeat yesterday that the newly opened isolation centre which is equipped with state-of-the-art machinery, was going to give emergency and life-saving health care to all, including frontline health workers who needed it.

“I can confirm that 66 of our health workers, including nurses and doctors, have tested positive for Covid-19,” he said.

“Most of these workers isolated themselves at home. But as a measure to provide the staff with critical health care, the newly established isolation centre has a ward for staff which is also equipped with advanced machinery and this will boost the workers’ morale.

“There is obviously a staff shortage across the board even in the other wards, but the isolation centre will have 16 registered general nurses, two sisters-in charge, a matron and at least one or two doctors. Our response team will also be available to respond to any emergencies.”

Most of the advanced machinery at the isolation centre, which was officially opened by Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mary Mliswa Chikoka, was provided by various well-wishers including the Chinese embassy, Zimplats and Great Dyke Investments.

Efforts were being made to look for more PPEs to protect staff from contracting the disease.

“We are at high risk because there is a massive shortage of PPEs,” said Dr Mawire.

“Adequate PPEs should be made available for all frontline health workers because Covid-19 has not spared us as nurses and doctors.”

Acting Mashonaland West provincial medical director, Dr Tapiwa Dhliwayo said they would ensure all frontline staffers testing positive for Covid-19 would be well taken care of. The Herald.