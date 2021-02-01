Sundowns finally confirm Madisha’s death, funeral on February 6

Almost two months later, DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns have acknowledged the death of defender Motjeka Madisha.

Madisha was killed in a car accident on December 12 last year, and his body was badly burnt that the club refused to comment on his passing until a DNA test confirmed that it was indeed him in the car.

On Saturday, six weeks after Madisha’s passing, Sundowns released a statement on their website where they confirmed the star defender’s death.

“Mamelodi Sundowns is saddened to confirm that the person who passed away in a car crash, on 12 December 2020, is indeed Motjeka “Ace” Madisha,” the club said on its website.

“The confirmation comes nearly fifty days after the passing of the player and due to the nature of the death as a result of the horrifying car crash, all processes had to be followed to confirm the identity of the dearly departed.

“The unfortunate accident that took place on the Zuurfontein Road near Chloorkop, also claimed the life of Madisha’s childhood friend, Thabang Martin Kakase.

“The distraught family of the late defender met with the pathologists a few days after the accident to confirm the identity of the driver through DNA tests and after the anticipated delay which requires due diligence it was regrettably confirmed on Thursday that the deceased is a member of the Madisha Family,” said the statement.

Madisha’s funeral is scheduled for February 6. — IOL Sport