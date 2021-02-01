Mujokoro linked with Dynamos move

By Innocent Kurira

Dynamos are reported to be after First Mobile Sports Academy (FMSA) attacking midfielder Lexington Mujokoro.

However, Dynamos media officer Yvonne Mangunda would neither confirm nor deny the rumours, stating that DeMbare will be announcing their new signings in due course.

The 18-year-old Mujokoro had previously been linked with a move to Highlanders but talks reportedly stalled over FMSA’s demands.

Mujokoro caught the attention of a number of teams after his brilliant display at the Cosafa Under-20 tournament in South Africa, with South African giants Kaizer Chiefs among those interested in his services.

However, Amakhosi could not make a move as they’re still not allowed to sign any players by Fifa for two transfer windows.

Kaizer Chiefs lost their appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) following a Fifa punishment in December over the signing of Malagasy player Andriamirado Aro Hasina Andrianamimanana.

The player was still under contract with Fosa Juniors FC in Madagascar when he signed for Kaizer Chiefs.

Mujokoro was allowed to train with Highlanders last month as Bosso engaged FMSA over a possible transfer.

Lexington is the son of former Highlanders and AmaZulu midfielder Farai Mujokoro. The Chronicle