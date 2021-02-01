Chipangano terror group godfather Tendai Savanhu dies of Covid-19

Former Zanu PF MP for Mbare who also served as Deputy Minister of Lands and Rural Resettlement, Tendai Savanhu (52), has died of Covid-19.

Savanhu rose to prominence as the Godfather of the notorious Chipangano terror group in Mbare.

Savanhu’s death was announced by the spokesperson of the opposition National Patriotic Front (NPF), Jealousy Mawarire who posted on Twitter saying:

“Receiving sad news that former Deputy Minister of Lands and Rural Resettlement, Tendai Savanhu, is no more. MHDSRIP.”

Last year in August Savanhu was expelled from Zanu PF alongside Cleveria Chizema for allegedly working with organisers of the July 31 anti-government demonstrations.