Passion Java promises Soul Jah Love a Mercedes Benz if Simudza Gumbo reaches a million views in 2 weeks

Flamboyant Prophet Passion Java has promised ZimDancehall chanter Soul Jah Love a Mercedes Benz if his latest music video “Simudza Gumbo” reaches a million views in two weeks.

Passion Java who’s become a favorite for many upcoming artistes for promoting Zimbabwean music made a pledge of a car if Sauro’s song reaches a million views in two weeks’ time.

“Video ikasvika 1 million views in 2 weeks chibaba ndochitengera mota (Benz) uyu adzoka uyu!!” said Java while promoting Soul Jah Love’s new song, ‘Simudza Gumbo.’

The song which was released four days ago is currently number one trending on YouTube and is now on 156 000 views (30 January 2021). The song was recorded at Passion’s recording company (Passion Java Records), and Souljah Love sings praises to the Man of God.

For once in a long time, Jah love the chibaba is trending for the right reasons after he had his name dragged in the mud for being a drug addict.

Java on the hand has made a name for himself as a controversial man of God who is promoting Zimbabwean music which contradicts the lifestyle expected from a Prophet.

As much as he has been praised for spending on artists, the prophet had a fall out with fast rising Zimdancehall artist Enzo Ishall after he allegedly failed to pay him his dues before he was signed off by Teemak Records.

The prophet has however delivered on some of his promises.

In October last year upcoming artist Uncle Epatan showed off a Mercedes Benz which he claims was a gift from the prophet, many other artistes have testified of the goodness. Nehanda Radio