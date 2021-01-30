Ngoni Makusha appeals for assistance

By Ricky Zililo

Zimbabwe Olympic Games hopeful Ngoni Makusha is appealing for US$2 500 to attend an upcoming training camp at the High-Performance Centre in Pretoria, South Africa.

The 100m and 200m sprinter is appealing to well-wishers to assist him raise the funds that will help in his quest to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

He needs to travel to South Africa for a three-month training camp at the High-Performance Centre as part of his preparations to qualify for the Olympics.

“My goal is to qualify for the upcoming Olympics in Japan and to make it to the final. To do this I will need high-performance training which I can only get in South Africa,” said Makusha.

Makusha is one of the few athletes that were awarded an Olympic scholarship for the Tokyo 2020 Games.

He is hoping to get support to enable him to qualify for the Tokyo Games.

The Olympic scholarship programme funded by the Olympic Solidarity Fund, an arm of the International Olympic Committee, offers National Olympic Committees the possibility to obtain financial and technical assistance for a limited number of elite athletes, training and attempting to qualify for the Olympic Games.

Interestingly, the 26-year-old sprinter shares the same name and surname with Olympian Ngoni Makusha, who missed a bronze medal in the long jump event by a whisker at the 2008 Olympics. The Chronicle