‘Millions spent on illegal spy ops for Zuma’

South Africa’s spy agency has been accused of spending hundreds of millions of dollars on illegal undercover operations to protect former President Jacob Zuma from corruption investigations.

The allegations, made by whistle-blowers at a corruption inquiry, include attempts to influence judges and newspapers.

The allegations are staggering.

Two whistle-blowers, and other witnesses, have given details of a systematic plot to turn South Africa’s state security agency into something almost like a private army for former President Zuma.

During his decade in power, Mr. Zuma faced – and still faces – multiple allegations of corruption.

But a judge-led inquiry is now revealing the extent to which, it is alleged, Mr. Zuma used state institutions to protect himself during his presidency.

Witnesses have described how vast sums of money were allegedly stolen from the security agency and funneled to Mr Zuma’s allies

How money was allegedly given to media companies to influence their coverage of the president

How the judiciary was allegedly infiltrated

And how agents were allegedly used for overtly partisan, political operations.

Mr Zuma has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. But he’s also refused to appear to answer specific allegations at the corruption inquiry – a refusal that South Africa’s constitutional court has now declared unlawful. BBC News