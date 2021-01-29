Thirty eight more people succumb to Covid-19

Thirty-eight people died due to Covid-19 on Thursday and 342 new cases were recorded on the same day.

The country’s Covid-19 cases have increased to 32 646 and 1160 deaths have been recorded since March.

Mashonaland West had the highest number of deaths as 12 people succumbed to the virus followed by Harare, which recorded 11 deaths, while Bulawayo and Manicaland provinces recorded five deaths each.

Mashonaland East and Mashonaland Central recorded two deaths each while Masvingo recorded a single death.

Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South are the only provinces that did record any deaths yesterday.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care said as of Wednesday at 3PM, the country had 201 Covid-19 patients admitted at hospitals countrywide.

It said of the hospitalised patients, 125 had mild while 63 had severe symptoms and 13 were in intensive care unit.

Harare remains the country’s Covid-19 hotspot with 2 763 active cases and it recorded 83 new infections on Thursday.

Manicaland and Bulawayo recorded 69 and 67 new cases respectively with Mashonaland West recording 58 cases.

The government has imposed a national level four lockdown restricting the movement of people while some businesses have been closed as it implements containment measures.

The public has been urged to follow Covid-19 prevention measures that include proper wearing of face masks, social distancing and washing of hands.

However, despite the set regulations, some members of the public still violate containment measures with more than 7 000 being arrested within seven weeks.

The public has been urged that only behaviour change would prevent the spread of Covid-19. The Chronicle