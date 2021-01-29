Bosso AGM deferred

By Ricky Zililo

The Highlanders board has postponed the club’s annual general meeting and elections that were scheduled for this Sunday and February 7 respectively after authorities declined their request for a waiver to gather for the events.

Members were due to elect a chairman, secretary-general and committee member, but Covid-19 lockdown regulations doesn’t permit any gatherings and after failing to get special permission to convene the two gatherings, the board decided to postpone them and retain the status quo.

This is until such a time that elections can be held.

In a joint statement issued by Highlanders’ president Ndumiso Gumede and board chairman Luke Mnkandla, the club said the decision was made after wide consultations.

“The club would like to state the following as regards the Highlanders Football Club AGM and executive committee members elections set for the 31st January and 7th of February 2021 respectively.

“1. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic rules and regulations negative responses received from the police and relevant sporting authorities and broad consultation on the matter, the force majure circumstances in which the club finds itself necessitates that we postpone both the AGM and elections until such a time that the relevant authorities sanction the activities. The pandemic is beyond anyone’s control.

“2. Out of necessity and practical considerations, the current executive committee will continue until elections are held,” the joint statement reads.

Six candidates vying for the three executive positions, chairman, secretary-general and committee member, have all met requirements to contest.

Incumbent Kenneth Mhlophe and Johnfat Sibanda have entered the chairmanship race, while Israel Moyo and Victoria Falls-based Morgan Dube will battle for the secretary-general’s post.

Mgcini Mafu and Bheka Sibanda are the candidates for the committee member’s role.

Postponement of the club’s elections mean outgoing committee member Wisdom Mabhena, who is ineligible to contest having served two consecutive terms, remains in office alongside Mhlophe and Moyo.

The other executive committee members, whose term expires next year, are vice-chairman Modern Ngwenya and treasurer Donald Ndebele. The Chronicle