Maritzburg set sights on Rusike

Zimbabwe senior national team player Evans Rusike, who is currently out of favour at South African Premiership football side SuperSport United, is understood to be one of his former team Maritzburg United targets.

Rusike joined Maritzburg United back in 2016 from Hwange and made a name for himself which saw him making it into the senior national team. Under German coach Ernst Middendorp at Maritzburg United, Rusike was later scooped by compatriot Kaitano Tembo as he joined SuperSport United in 2018.

The team is believed to be looking to bring back their former target man as they aim to get out of the relegation zone.

The Team of Choice remain in the relegation zone after their last two defeats and according to KickOff.com they are already planning to beef-up their squad to make sure they get out of that position.

Reports also point out that new Zambian goalkeeper Sebastian Mwange — who was seen as Richard Ofori’s replacement after the Ghanian joined Orlando Pirates — could be moved on as Jethren Barr currently enjoys more minutes. “Middendorp is looking to make serious changes at the club and has identified his targets, and Evans Rusike is amongst those at the top of the list,” a source tells KickOff.com.

“There are also movements that are expected including the newly signed keeper Mwange. He is set to be given his clearance if both parties agree.” United chairman Farook Kadodia denies there are plans to bring back Rusike and says they will decide on transfers after the KwaZulu-Natal derby this weekend against Golden Arrows. — KickOff.com/The Herald