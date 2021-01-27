Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Khama Billiat on the road to recovery

Kaizer Chiefs’ Zimbabwean attacker Khama Billiat has hinted about making significant progress on his recovery from injury.

Khama Billiat
Two weeks ago, South African football giants Kaizer Chiefs confirmed that the Zimbabwean international would be out for two months after cracking a bone in his leg.

While Billiat’s absence has been a setback for Chiefs, Gavin Hunt’s side has managed to soldier on without him and have been picking up points to improve the team’s position on the DStv Premiership log.

Although Billiat is expected to miss the Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates on Saturday as he is still in a moon boot, there are positive signs about the 30-year-old if his latest social media post about his injury is anything to go by.

Billiat posted a picture of himself with a smile on his face and his hand, held high with the caption “Trust The Process,” in what could be viewed as him being satisfied with the progress that he is making. – The Herald/KickOff

