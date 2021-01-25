‘Zifa president Kamambo ordered the substitution of Qadr Amin’

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Zifa president Felton Kamambo ordered the substitution of defender Qadr Amini with less than three minutes into the Warriors’ Chan Group A encounter against Mali on Sunday evening, former Warriors’ player Ali Sadiki said.

The Warriors lost the dead rubber match 1-0 and were the first team to bow out of the tournament in Cameroon.

The Ngezi Platinum Stars defender was hauled out for Ian Nekati with the stadium timer reading 2 minutes 30 seconds.

Sadiki has since revealed that the substitution was done following Kamambo’s orders, claiming that Amin went to Cameroon with chest complications.

“Qadr akaenda kuChan ane maChest complications and vakaenda naye…the Doc gave a green light yekuti atambe but Zifa President pavakamuona muground he called manager kuti take him out, tabuda kudhara and no need yekutamba nelife yemunhu…thats wat happened,” Sadiki wrote on Facebook, while responding to Dynamos’ communications and marketing officer Yvonne Mangunda’s post in which she called on fans to spare a thought for Qadr.

Contacted to verify the claims by Sadiki, Warriors’ manager Wellington Mpandare neither confirmed nor denied that Amin had chest complications.

“I will come back to you,” said Mpandare. The Chronicle