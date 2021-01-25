Dhafu ready to conquer television

By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Being an artist is one thing and being a female artist is another, as in that industry sometimes it is difficult to penetrate if one is female, let alone to get the spotlight.

But female comedians in Zimbabwe are taking their male counterparts head on, as they have managed to dominate in most cases.

Think of Madam Boss (Tyra Chikocho), Mai Titi (Felistas Maruta) and Maggie (Sharon Chideu), among others, who have kept many entertained by their skits on social media.

Then there is one popularly known as Dhafu, real name Cathy Chapungu, together with her team, who has managed to conquer the comedy world with her antics.

If you are on social media, you might have bumped into Dhafu’s skits which are written by Naiza Boom featuring Jatiwero (Terrence Chirinda), Empress Vovo (Yvonne Chirowa), Senzeni (Nozihlobo Moyo), Jedza (Takunda Claude Nyakauru), Dhimba (Wayne Mugoti), Ozemwa (Myron Kudakwashe Muskwe), Tilda (Tilda Chingombe), Netsai (Anyway Muzira) and Paida (Shyline Chalimba).

The skits are educational, empowering and at the same time hint or give solutions to some of the problems many are facing in a satirical way.

Hailing from Chitungwiza where the team usually shoot their scripts, Dhafu, as she is affectionately known, said she was ready to move from social media to television.

“Social media is fun, but we are now eyeing regional television stations in the near future,” she said. “I come from a family of three and I stay in Chitungwiza where I have attended my primary school at Chinemberi Primary School before going to Seke 2 High.

“I am married and this is what I can share with you for now.”

Asked how she figured out she could act, Dhafu said it was a passion.

“Acting is just an inborn thing,” she said. “I started pursuing it in 2018 after being inspired by societal settings when we wanted to be the mirror to the society, wanting to give solutions on particular issues and how people view the society.

“It is just natural, what you always talk about and hear, but now it is being acted.”

Dhafu said her acting has never affected her lifestyle as she is still the same girl next door.

“I have never changed,” she said. “I am still the same person you met today and years back. My friends and family have been supportive.”

Dhafu said because of her newly found fame, it was now difficult for her to move around because people always intercept her, albeit in a positive way.

“Everywhere I go, people always shout “Dhafu” whenever they see me, including the young ones,” she said. “Some want selfies, but I am used to that because it comes with the package.

“The fame has brought bread and butter on our table. Through our YouTube channel with over 100 000 subscribers now, we have done quite a number of adverts for household names like Doves, Lafarge and Senditoo.

“We are definitely looking forward to expanding our horizons in the coming months as far as the aforementioned areas are concerned.”

Dhafu said she was not in competition with anyone because art is defined differently. “I am or should I say we are not in any competition with each other in all our skits, if you check very well, we are natural and we stick to the scripts,” she said. “We fully support and complement each other in this sector. The comedy sector is like a family.”

Dhafu said for now they were resting while abiding by the lockdown restrictions of staying at home in order to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“The good thing is that the nature of our work is more of online,” she said. “Before the lockdown, we had shot many episodes which we are now releasing here and there for us to stay relevant on the market.” The Herald.