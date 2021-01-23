Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Mike Nyambuya alive and well

Former Cabinet Minister Lieutenant-General Mike Nyambuya (Rtd) is alive, contrary to social media speculation, according to the Acting Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere.

Retired General and Former Minister of Energy Mike Nyambuya
