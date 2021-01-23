Female Zim rapper Awa Khiwe battling pneumonia.. asks for prayers

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Award winning female Hip Hop star Awakhiwe Sibanda known by her stage name, Awa Khiwe has revealed that she is battling pneumonia and it’s getting worse.

The ‘Ngeke Bengimele’ hit maker is asking for prayers after revealing that her health condition is in a fragile state and in case she catches Coronavirus she might not recover due to the lung infection.

“I have been ill for a week and I have been trying to keep it together but I’m getting worse. It’s not corona, I have Pneumonia. I am taking medication, I just need to rest, take my meds and make sure I don’t catch corona.

“The doctor said I might not recover if I catch it because of the lung infection. Please do not visit me, it’s too risky, let’s love each other from a distance till I have fully recovered.

“I will be back on work soon, I am taking some time off to rest, and I am in so much pain. Please keep me in your prayers,” said Awa Khiwe.

Hailing from Bulawayo Awa Khiwe is celebrated for being the Ndebele rap Queen, she has won numerous awards including the prestigious Best Female Hip Hop artiste at the Zim Hip Hop Awards in 2016.

In July 2016 she was arrested in Makokoba, Bulawayo whilst taking part in the #ThisFlag anti-government protests.

Her music career is rooted in humble beginnings as she started at a home studio in Makokoba called Makokoba Township Records. From there the sky has been the limit for the artiste who has been documented by Vice Media and was featured by the BBC in 2016.

She has also performed at the Shoko Festival and in the UK as part of Voices of the Revolution, a collective of 15 female musicians from 10 countries. Although she throws in some English lyrics here and there, Awa Khiwe’s lyrics are mainly in Ndebele. Nehanda Radio