Ex-Minister Rtd Major-General Mike Nyambuya dies of Covid-19

Retired army general Mike Nyambuya, a former Energy minister and ex-deputy Speaker of the Senate has died of Covid-19 early Saturday morning.

Retired General & Former Minister of Energy Mike Nyambuya has succumbed to #Covid19
