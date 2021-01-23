Brace for temporary load shedding- Zesa

Members of the public will have to endure more hours without power due to a technical fault at Hwange Power Station.

The technical fault will result in load curtailment of about 200Mega Watts during the evening peak period of 4 PM to 7 PM.

In a statement yesterday, Zesa said members of the public should brace for an increase in load shedding due to a fault that will affect the whole country.

“ZESA Holdings would like to advise its valued customers countrywide that there is limited power supply in the national grid due to a technical fault at Hwange Power Station. Restoration of service to optimum levels is currently underway and customers are advised to use the available power sparingly,” said Zesa.

“Customers will be updated as the situation improves and the inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.”

Zimbabwe has a huge power deficit which is attributed to shrinking water levels at Kariba dam and ageing equipment at Hwange Thermal Power Station. The Chronicle