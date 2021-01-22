I learn every day: Cynthia Bizure

By Trust Khosa

Fashionista and entrepreneur Cynthia Bizure reckons nothing beats perseverance in their industry littered with challenges.

The Jan Jam boss, who celebrated her birthday midweek with close family members, said the path she has travelled has made her a strong woman.

She however, conceded that she was not spared by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are on lockdown which is not punishment but a must so that we curb the spread of the Covid-19.

“In my journey so far as a businesswoman, fashionista and mentor, I have seen quite a lot where we learnt that perseverance pays.

“I celebrated my birthday this week and I can say it helped me to take stock of the achievement I have made so far as a person.

“As a reflection of some of my achievements, I can safely say that there is need for perseverance in life, especially to fellow women in our industry,” said Bizure.

Asked how the Covid-19 induced lockdown had affected her operations,

she added:

“So far we have closed all the shops because it’s not conducive to do business in line with the health regulations meant to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have been doing online sales but the sales are not that pleasing since it’s a new norm many people are yet to adapt to.

“We just hope and pray that normalcy will prevail so that we do business the way we used to before the Covid-19 pandemic became a global issue.”

Cynthia, who now spends much of her time indoors with her kids said she has discovered new talents she was sitting on.

“We used to hire people to come and do stuff like gardening or maintaining the lawn but I can now do some of those tasks on my own.

“The lockdown has also afforded me more quality time with my family, especially the kids and got to understand a lot of stuff they are going through.

“The nature of my job involves a lot of travelling where I miss my family a lot but the lockdown has afforded me the chance to be with them,” she added. H-Metro