Govt to recruit 500 more nurses

19,170

By Mukudzei Chingwere

Government will recruit 500 more nurses to augment the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic that is threating to overwhelm the health services, while the risk allowance for frontline workers is being reviewed, Acting Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere has said.

Information Communication Technology (ICT) minister Jenfan Muswere
“Five hundred new nursing posts are being created to augment staff complements at treatment centres,” said Minister Muswere.

Despite the rising number of Covid-19 associated deaths, the Government notes that the infection curve is subsiding with the number of new infections going down. The Herald.

Comments