Asaph to represent Zimbabwe at MTV Africa Music Awards

By Bongani Ndlovu

Multi-award-winning rapper Asaph believed he had a good chance in representing Zimbabwe at the MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMAs) Lister’s Choice Category saying nothing is impossible in bagging the continental gong.

Asaph was yesterday announced as Zimbabwe’s representative at this year’s awards to be held on February 20 in Kampala, Uganda. The MAMAs will be broadcast on MTV Base (DStv Channel 322) and MTV (DStv Channel 130).

The Bulawayo-based rapper will now vie for the Listeners Choice gong with 19 other artistes from across the continent such as Nigeria’s Tiwa Savage, Ghana’s Sarkodie; Focalistic and DBN Gogo both from South Africa.

Voting has commenced on the MTV Africa website. In representing Zimbabwe, Asaph pipped big names such as Zimdancehall kingpin Winky D, multi-award-winning Jah Prayzah, BET winner Amapiano queen ShaSha and songstress Gemma Griffiths.

Voting for the artistes was done on Twitter by their fans. The Herald.