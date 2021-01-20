Woman killed in $500 000 robbery

By George Maponga

A Masvingo woman was killed while her husband, a businessman, is battling for life in hospital after they were thrown into a 20-metre deep disused mine shaft by four armed robbers who had kidnapped them from their house in Target Kopje suburb last Thursday.

The suspects, who are still at large, allegedly robbed businessman Obvious Nhokovedzo (44) and his wife Rutendo Ndeya (35) of $500 000 cash, US$80, R800 and $15 000 in EcoCash.

Nhokovedzo also lost his Nissan Caravan vehicle and cellphones.

When police arrived to rescue them from the shaft, about 4km south of Masvingo city, Ndeya was already dead while Nhokovedzo was battling severe injuries.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said investigations were underway to account for suspects.

“Ndeya was pulled out of the 20-metre deep shaft lifeless and pronounced dead on arrival at Masvingo Provincial Hospital where the body is in the mortuary awaiting a post mortem. Her husband sustained severe injuries and is hospitalised,” said Inspector Dhewa.

“We are still hunting for the suspects who are unknown and still at large. Investigations are continuing.”

According to police, Nhokovedzo arrived home at around 4pm on Thursday from Zaka where he had reportedly gone to see his friends.

When he got inside his house, he found the four suspects waiting for him having already blindfolded Ndeya who also had her hands and feet tied.

The unidentified suspects then overpowered Nhokovedzo before blindfolding and tying his hands and feet.

The couple was dragged into one of the rooms at the house where the suspects took away cash, bank cards and cellphones.

It is alleged that the suspects then took the couple to their Nissan Caravan which was parked outside and one of them drove the vehicle while the other three sat at the back guarding the couple.

The suspects drove for about 4km along the Masvingo-Beitbridge highway and turned right. They drove for about 400 metres before stopping at a disused mine shaft.

They allegedly first threw Ndeya into the shaft before doing the same to Nhokovedzo.

After that, the suspects drove the victims’ vehicle to a yet unknown place .

A passerby heard cries for help by Nhokovedzo around midday the following day and alerted police in Rujeko who attended the scene but Ndeya was already lifeless.

Apart from the cash, the suspects got away with bank cards and mobile phones, one of them with an Econet line which had $15 000 Ecocash balance.

Meanwhile, police are investigating a case in which a man was killed while his wife sustained serious injuries after they were attacked by four men who were armed with machetes along Mzingwane River in Matabeleland South province over the weekend.

According to police, the man died on the spot while his wife is battling for her life in hospital.

No arrests have been made and investigations are still in progress.

The couple was on its way home from a nearby gold panning site when they were attacked by the four unknown men.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident saying: “Police in Matabeleland South are investigating circumstances surrounding the murder of a man and attempted murder of his wife in the evening of January 16.

“The victims were on their way home from a nearby panning site when they were attacked with machetes by four suspects at Mzingwane River.” The Herald