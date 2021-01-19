Heavy rains wash away bridges in Buhera

By Daniel Nemukuyu

Heavy rains have damaged several bridges in Buhera South, making some areas inaccessible as many gravel roads are in a bad state while the tarred roads are heavily potholed. With such bad state of the roads, haulage trucks ferrying food aid for the needy have to offload at distant shopping centres.

Bhegedhe, Mutero and Mutepfe areas are the most affected as villagers now have to walk for over 10 km to receive food aid and farming inputs at Chitambo business centre, their nearest business centre on main road.

Business has also been affected in the areas as farm produce cannot be ferried to the market.

Buses are no longer operating and shop owners face challenges of re-stocking.

Councillor for Ward 29 in Buhera South Cde Tafadzwa Chirinda said several bridges were damaged by heavy rains.

“Three bridges along the Chabata — Bhegedhe road were washed away and the road is not accessible.

“So there is no transport to ferry passengers and people have to walk. Villagers at Mutero, Bhegedhe and Mutepfe areas used to receive their food aid and farming inputs in their villages, but they now have to walk for over 10km to Chitambo business centre where the trucks are offloading.

“They carry their bags of food and inputs and walk back to their villages. It is a serious problem and something must be done to make life easier for the villagers,” said Cde Chirinda.

Nyadi Bridge along Murambinda Birchenough Bridge road (popularly known as Nyazvidzi parallel road) was also seriously damaged by the rains and vehicles could not pass.

Cllr Chirinda appealed for financial and technical assistance to repair the bridges and roads.

The Herald crew came face-to-face with the problem while travelling from Mutiusinazita to Bhegedhe and Mutero areas for an assignment on Saturday.