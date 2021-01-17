Highlanders, FMSA yet to agree on Mujokoro transfer

By Mehluli Sibanda

Highlanders are still in negotiations with First Mobile Sports Academy for the services of Young Warriors attacking midfielder Lexington Mujokoro.

The player was allowed to train with Highlanders last month while Bosso held talks with FMSA for his transfer. A source close to the negotiations said the 18-year-old had caught the attention of a number of teams after his brilliant display at the Cosafa Under-20 tournament in South Africa with South African giants Kaizer Chiefs one of those interested in his services but with Amakhosi still not allowed by Fifa to sign any players, FMSA decided to keep the lad locally.

“After his performance in South Africa, Kaizer Chiefs showed an interest in him but they are still barred from signing players. Highlanders wrote a letter asking for his services, FMSA allowed him to train with Highlanders, they are not the only ones, there are European teams that are interested in the boy. The ball is in Highlanders’ court, negotiations are still going on,’’ the source said.

Highlanders chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube indicated that they are still in talks with FMSA with nothing agreed on at the membership. He expressed the club’s desire to sign most of the players wanted by the Mandla Mpofu-led technical team.

“It’s still work in progress, nothing has been agreed so far. Transfers are not always straight forward, there is nothing new to them. It’s still our hope that all the players targeted by the technical team we are still able to tie them up. We have not yet terminated the talks,’’ Dube said.

Another source added that FMSA had agreed that Highlanders sign Mujokoro on a US$2 000 one-year loan deal. Amahlolanyama then requested that the contract states that if he moves while he is still with them on a lucrative deal, Highlanders benefits as well, which is said to be the sticking point in the negotiations.

The son of former Highlanders and AmaZulu midfielder Farai Mujokoro, Lexington was one of the star players for Zimbabwe at the Cosafa Under-20. He was one of the scorers when Zimbabwe drew 2-2 with South Africa in their opening match of the tournament. The Sunday News