FC Platinum pocket $100k from Tanzania…Chikwende completes move to Simba

By Mehluli Sibanda

FC Platinum pocketed US$100 000 from Tanzanian club Simba Sports Club for the services of attacking midfielder Perfect Chikwende who completed the move to the East African country on Friday.

Even though FC Platinum media liaison officer Chido Chizondo could not disclose the figures involved in the transfer of Chikwende, sources have said the three-times-in-a-row Zimbabwean champions pocketed US$100 000 for a player they signed from Bulawayo Chiefs at the beginning of 2019.

“Simba paid US$100 000 to FC Platinum on the final day of the transfer window in Tanzania, that’s yesterday (Friday),’’ said the source.

Initially, another Tanzanian team, Azam was the first to show an interest in Chikwende who was also keen to join his fellow countrymen, Bruce Kangwa, Prince Dube and Never Tigere. Azam had actually made an offer to FC Platinum for Chikwende, which had been accepted by Pure Platinum Play.

Zaka Zakazi, the Azam head of information and communication confirmed that they had made an offer to FC Platinum but the Chamazi Millionaires coach, Zambian George Lwandamina decided that he could not sign the player based on his performance in the Champions League without proper statistics.

When the deal was called off, the 27-year-old Chikwende, together with his agent George Deda were about to leave for the East African country.

“Yes, we sent an offer to Platinum and they accepted it. But before the player leaves for Tanzania, our coach thumbed down the move due to lack of statistics to support the player’s consistency. The coach didn’t want to gamble just for a few performances on Champions League. So, after the deal collapsed, and the player was ready to set his mind to leave, Simba came calling,’’ Zakazi said.

Since Simba had also shown interest, Deda contacted them to ask if they still wanted the player and the response was positive.

“By the way, Simba also wanted him before, but he chose Azam FC because we have his compatriots, Tigere (team mate at Platinum) Prince Dube and Bruce Kangwa. But when the move didn’t materialise, his agent, George Deda, called Simba to ask if they are still interested . . . and they said yes,’’ said Zakazi.

In September last year, FC Platinum had Last Jesi, a player they had on loan from Manica Diamonds sold to Al Hilal of Sudan for US$80 000. The Sunday News