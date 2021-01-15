Julius Malema: I hope Zimbabwean youths will rise against Mnangagwa

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has urged Zimbabwean youths to emulate Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine by rising up to confront “a dictator” in President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his under-fire administration.

Malema made the call Thursday during a press conference where he also took time to offer some words of encouragement to Wine who is vying to be Uganda’s next president. Wine is going up against Yoweri Museveni, who has been president of Uganda since 1986.

After more than a month of targeted restrictions, Ugandan authorities, in an unprecedented move, shut down the internet in the country hours before the the January 14 poll, a move that has been widely criticized.

Malema said he hoped Zimbabwean youths would pick up the challenge and rise up against Mnangagwa.

“When we see young Africans rising to positions of responsibility we support that,” Malema said.

“We may disagree ideologically and politically it’s agreed but let us disagree with young blood which has brains. Not some madhala who have no future in the politics of the continent.

“Young people will be scared to commit mistakes when they are in power because they will know that those mistakes are going to follow them when they grow because they are still young.

“But these old ones, they know that even when they are committing mistakes, they don’t care because they won’t be here tomorrow when we confront the difficult future.

“Bobi Wine go for it young man. I like the spirit. You have been in and out of the prison, harassed by an old age pensioner who is supposed to be staying home and looking after cattle.

“You have pushed him to engage in undemocratic practices because he is scared of you.”

The outspoken South African opposition leader added, “I hope Zimbabwean youths one day will rise like you and confront Mnangagwa and bring him down because he has no future in Zimbabwean politics.

“Mnangagwa is not a solution for Zimbabwean problems. We need younger blood, energetic youths. We don’t care about their ideologies. Ideology is contestation.

“Let young people take over. Let’s contest each other ideologically and politically not through undemocratic means which borders on dictatorship,” he added. Nehanda Radio