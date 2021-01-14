DJ Fantan, Levels appeal against six months in prison sentence

Jailed Zimdancehall producers DJ Fantan and Levels together with promoter Tinashe Chanachimwe popularly known as Dhama have approached the High Court in a bid to get bail pending their appeal against their 6 month jail sentence for violating covid-19 regulations.

The trio was arrested earlier this month on charges of violating Covid-19 regulation by organizing a New Year’s Eve bash which was attended by thousands at Mbare Matapi Flats.

Magistrate Guwuriro had initially jailed the trio for 12 months before setting aside six months of the sentence on condition that they would not commit a similar offence within that period.

The trio appeared in Court on 6 January and pleaded guilty to all charges laid against them.

In their application Fantan and Levels argue that if released on bail they could use their influence to help health authorities by crafting messages to help fight against Covid-19.

“It is submitted, with due reverence, that both applications harbor no intentions of absconding from justice.

“They have never to date demonstrated an ability or willingness to evade justice according to the facts and allegations of the case.

“During investigations and at court, first and second applicants were highly and exceptionally cooperative; as such an inference of them absconding if granted bail cannot be sustained in the circumstances.

“First and second applicants are desirous to engage the government of Zimbabwe through the relevant ministry of Health, to be advocacy ambassadors who support and complement government efforts in fight against the pandemic,” read part of their application.

Fantan and Levels who are Chillspot Records frontmen have gained so much respect and influence among Mbare youths and other ‘ghetto yutes’ from across the country as they have been working tirelessly to promote musical talent from grassroots levels.