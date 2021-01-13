Cellphone sells out killer months later

By Judge Jarachara

A Bulawayo man who allegedly murdered his neighbour and stole his cellphone last November before dumping the body at another neighbour’s house, was arrested on Saturday.

Mkhululi Moyo of Nguboyenja suburb, allegedly murdered his neighbour Mr Phephisani Ndlovu by crushing his head before stealing his cellphone on 21 November.

Mr Ndlovu’s body was found the following morning around 6am next to a precast wall at a house in Mzilikazi suburb.

Moyo was not asked to plead when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Shepard Munjanja facing murder charges and was remanded in custody to 15 February.

The prosecutor Mr Terrence Chakabuda said after the murder, Moyo allegedly dumped Mr Ndlovu’s body at Ms Fatima Tambo’s house.

He said Ms Tambo was awakened by a neighbour Ms Jean Hazel Mpofu, who told her there was a naked dead man outside her house.

The body had a crushed skull, bruises all over, sliced right ear and a deep cut on the left forefinger.

A report was made to the police and investigations led to Moyo’s arrest at the weekend. The Chronicle.