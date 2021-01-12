Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

InternationalNews

State Dept prematurely announces Trump departure

15,627

The US State Department’s website prematurely announced that President Donald Trump had left office Monday, sending social media into a tailspin on what happened.

This illustration shows the US State Department website saying Donald Trump's presidency ended on January 11, 2021, displayed on a smartphone, with the official White House website in the background
This illustration shows the US State Department website saying Donald Trump’s presidency ended on January 11, 2021, displayed on a smartphone, with the official White House website in the background

“Donald J. Trump’s term ended 2021-01-11 19:49:00,” Trump’s official biography page said briefly on Monday before being taken down, with internet users instead seeing a message that there was a technical error.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a question on whether the incident was the result of hacking or a glitch.

But it appeared clear that Trump — who remains president on the White House website — had not found an uncharacteristically subtle way to quit through a hard-to-find page.

Related Articles

Facebook exec says ‘no plans’ to end Trump ban

7,745

Trump protest outside Twitter HQ over ban flops

10,875

Biden inauguration: worries as Homeland Security chief quits

8,199

Conservative site Parler, banned by tech giants, is headed…

7,956

President-elect Joe Biden is due to be sworn in on January 20 at noon (1700 GMT) after defeating Trump in the November 3 election.

Lawmakers are calling on Trump to resign, his cabinet to remove him or for a second impeachment after he encouraged a mob that violently trashed a session of Congress formally certifying Biden’s win. AFP.

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments