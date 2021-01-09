Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

22 Covid-19 deaths reported in one day

Zimbabwe recorded 22 deaths and 985 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, as the pandemic continues to take a toll on the country.

Of the cases, 984 were local transmissions while one was a returnee from Zambia.

Worryingly, Harare accounted for 401 of the cases, to take the number of active cases in the capital to 3 243.

The deaths were reported by Bulawayo (5), Harare (3), Manicaland (6), Mashonaland East (3), Midlands (2) and Masvingo (3).

Yesterday, 2 746 PCR tests were done, implying a positivity rate of 36 percent.

New recoveries reported yesterday were 101.

As of yesterday, Zimbabwe had recorded 19 660 cases, 12 184 recoveries and 468 deaths. The Herald

